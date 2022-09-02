NEIGHBORHOOD IN RIB MOUNTAIN CELEBRATES FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL WITH SASQUATCH SIGN

-- RIB MOUNTAIN, NEWS 9 WAOW --
Early morning on Friday, September 2, a neighborhood in Rib Mountain decided to put up a sign of the legendary creature sasquatch at a nearby bus stop.
The families had gathered around to dress up the sasquatch sign in school attire with shoes, hat, backpack, and lunch box in disguise before seeing their kids board off to school. The idea of sasquatch isn't to scare anyone but more of a trend in the area.
A local father, Jonathan Creisher, says “We thought it would be a fun idea to have him in the neighborhood. Move him around to help celebrate different events, graduations, birthdays, new neighbors in the neighborhood, and so we made Mr. Squatch, and we moved him around.”
Creisher also says, “It's just we seen him around. Thought it was kind of interesting, you know when you're driving out in the country and you see one and we thought it would be funny. It's a very fun neighborhood, very close neighborhood, and we wanted something that people could kind of take and have fun with and pop him up in different areas and dress him up like we did here for the first day of school.”
The families in the area wanted to have their kids to have a great kick start of going school by celebrating with sasquatch.