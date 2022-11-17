Ammo Prices on the Rise as Hunting Season Starts

While hunters are gearing up before heading to the woods, it might come with some sticker shock as the cost of ammunition is shooting up.
With hunting season starting, hunters will have to pay a little more for their ammo. A local store owner have his reasons for why prices are going up.
Justin Gaiche, the owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, said, "We're dealing with inflation, we're dealing with increased labor costs across the country, one of the big things because ammo is compact and very heavy, shipping prices are so much more associated with fuel prices. A lot of that is trickling down."
He did say small rounds like .22 caliber and 9 mm are still readily available at his store.