Condor Coffee Company closes Weston shop

WESTON (WAOW) — Condor Coffee Company stated in a Facebook post Tuesday morning it is closing its Weston location.
In the post it says: "After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year."
The post went on to say, Condor Coffee Company will continue to roast and sell coffee wholesale via its online store.
You can also see a listing of local retailers who carry Condor Coffee on the website as well.
The post also said:
"We are beyond grateful for the relationships and friendships we have made with our customers at this location over the last 5 years, we hope you will continue to support our company by choosing us for your coffee needs in the future."