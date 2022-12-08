Freddy's Mexican & More set to close

HATLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Freddy's Mexican & More has been providing the community with authentic Mexican food for over 25 years -- and are set to close their doors for good on January 6th, 2023.
Pat Hahn and Jim Schwartzkopf bought Freddy's back in 2008 after working as a server and bartender for years.
"We had worked together at maple hills golf course, and then it was a case of Dale wanted to sell and it was should we or shouldn't we, so we purchased it in October of 2008," said Schwartzkopf.
They say everything was good until the pandemic.
"People started offering to help but gradually with the economy getting worse and staffing problems getting even worse," said Hahn. "We finally had to come to the decision...we had to close."
They say the already ongoing staffing challenges along with their location causes issues for both retaining staff and customers.
"Being out in Hatley where we are, people have to drive to get here, we have a lot of people that come from Merrill, Wausau, from Antigo, from Mosinee, from Shawano," shared Hahn.
Both owners say this decision was not an easy one.
"The response from the customers and staff has been good, a lot of them saw it coming, the customers saw it coming. But it still was a shock - and it is a shock to a lot of people," said Hahn.
As of now they are looking to sell the building but have not fielded any offers.
They encourage anyone who has a gift card to stop by and use it before they officially close for good.