Police: Man, woman steal more than $28,000 in furniture from Mall Furniture in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to police, a man and woman used a scam to get away with over $28,000 worth of furniture from Mall Furniture in Marshfield this week.
According to the police report, officers were called on Thursday with a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture, 113 W. Ninth St., and fraudulently purchased various furniture items.
The duo purchased over $15,000 of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck on Wednesday. They returned the next day and purchased more than $13,000 of furniture for a total of $28,305.
After the transactions had taken place, the complainant contacted the store's credit card company, where he learned the transactions were actually declined. The individuals had already left the area.
Complainant stated that the male, identified verbally as Timothy Litt,28, and gave a pin number to the sales person to force the transaction through the credit card reader, which then approved the transaction, as it originally would not allow the transaction to take place.
The two individuals attempted to purchase merchandise at a different furniture store using the same method, but the sales person did not force the transaction and would not allow the sale to take place. The male provided a photo ID at that furniture store, which identified him as Timothy Litt. The female with the male subject gave the name of Antoinette Williams. The individuals are believed to be using this scam throughout the state and into other states.
Litt is an African-American male and is 5-8, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.