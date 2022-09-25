'Scaled Up' reptile expo comes to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Some exotic species made their way to Wausau for the 'Scaled Up' expo Sunday.
The reptile expo has dozens of vendors, that work to educate and sell reptiles as well as all the accessories needed alongside them.
The event is a place for those looking for their own reptile, or anyone just looking to come through and see something new.
"There is plenty of reptile enthusiasts that come through, its great opportunity to stock up on supplied and feeders," said Dylan Konitzer, a Coordinator for Scaled Up. "But what I enjoy probably more is the people coming through that have never thought of having a reptile.
If you missed out on this one, don't worry there will be more in central Wisconsin. For more events, or information click here.