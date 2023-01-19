Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

  • 0
Crispy chicken wings are back at Taco Bell.

 Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, but you have to act fast.

Crispy chicken wings are back for a limited time, following a successful addition last year. Each order contains eight bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning, and costs $6.99. Wings go on sale beginning January 26 through February 9 — a week longer than last year's run.

New this year is a "wings filter" on its app that shows which Taco Bell locations have the wings. That will likely help loyal fans who went wild for the surprising addition last year.

Also beginning next week for a limited time, Taco Bell is also selling a $22 "Ultimate GameDay Box" that features one Mexican Pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings.

Fast food chains, including Taco Bell, are always shaking up their menu to draw attention and attract social media attention as a way to cut through the noise. In particular, limited-time items are an important marketing tool for the food industry to draw in foot traffic and customer interest.

Last month, the chain announced it was testing two new varieties of its Mexican Pizza (a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza) in two US cities for a limited time.

The Mexican Pizza has been an enormous success for the chain. When the item returned in May 2022, it quickly sold out and forced the company to pull it from menus for about three months until it had enough ingredients for it to return.

Taco Bell said that during its initial run, it sold 20 million Mexican Pizzas across the country, and attributed growth in loyalty membership to customers' desire for early access to the product.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, releases its next earnings on February 8.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

