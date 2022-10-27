A.V.M.A. Offers Advice on Helping Pets This Halloween

While most of us enjoy Halloween, it might not be so enjoyable for our furry friends. The American Veterinary Medical Association warns that certain candies, costumes, and common Halloween noises can have a negative effect on pets.
The say that chocolate and many other candies contain a chemical called xylitol, which is harmless to humans, but extremely poisonous to dogs.
Lori Teller, the president of the A.V.M.A., said, "It is highly fatal to our dogs, even in small doses. The number one take home message is just keep your candy and your pets separate"
She also said to avoid stressing your pets out by having them wear any costumes that block their nose or mouth, or impact their mobility, as well as making sure they're doorbell trained.