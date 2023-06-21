Athlete of the Week: Edgar Baseball

WAOW - For the Edgar Wildcats doubt was always just fuel to the fire.
"Kind of shocking when it all happened at first," said sophomore pitcher, Jase Apfelbeck. "Everyone was surprised and had tears in their eyes a lot."
After finishing conference play at 5-5, and placing 4th in the Marawood-South, making the state tournament seemed nearly unattainable.
But the belief never wavered for this group..
"My junior year we lost to Marshfield-Columbus, it was hard because it was the first year I started," said senior outfielder, Keghan Hartway. "I knew that next year we could do it and get it all, our team was solid through and through, and we made history it was fun, it was a surreal feeling."
Knocking off a tough Stanley-Boyd squad to end the regular season was the spark they needed to propel themselves into a five game winning streak , which landed them in the first state tournament in program history.
"Half way through the year I just knew it, we all started clicking, we all came together as one team," added Hartway.
"It just started to click, we all came together and there was nothing really stopping us throughout that playoff run, just a great group of guys that all bonded well with each other," said Apfelbeck.
And while the final outcome wasn't hoisting a trophy, perhaps they got something more valuable from the once in a lifetime experience.
"Our coaches have taught me a lot just baseball in general," said Hartway. "But also life lessons, to keep my head up and stay to that grind and eventually, you'll come over top of it."