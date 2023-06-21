 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Athlete of the Week: Edgar Baseball

Athlete of the Week: Edgar Baseball

WAOW - For the Edgar Wildcats doubt was always just fuel to the fire.

"Kind of shocking when it all happened at first," said sophomore pitcher, Jase Apfelbeck. "Everyone was surprised and had tears in their eyes a lot."

After finishing conference play at 5-5, and placing 4th in the Marawood-South, making the state tournament seemed nearly unattainable.

But the belief never wavered for this group..

"My junior year we lost to Marshfield-Columbus, it was hard because it was the first year I started," said senior outfielder, Keghan Hartway. "I knew that next year we could do it and get it all, our team was solid through and through, and we made history it was fun, it was a surreal feeling."

Knocking off a tough Stanley-Boyd squad to end the regular season was the spark they needed to propel themselves into a five game winning streak , which landed them in the first state tournament in program history.

"Half way through the year I just knew it, we all started clicking, we all came together as one team," added Hartway.

"It just started to click, we all came together and there was nothing really stopping us throughout that playoff run, just a great group of guys that all bonded well with each other," said Apfelbeck.

And while the final outcome wasn't hoisting a trophy, perhaps they got something more valuable from the once in a lifetime experience.

"Our coaches have taught me a lot just baseball in general," said Hartway. "But also life lessons, to keep my head up and stay to that grind and eventually, you'll come over top of it."

