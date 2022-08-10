Former youth pastor being charged with sexual assault of a child

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former youth pastor in Plover. Jordan Huffman, 51, is being charged with multiple felonies including first degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and repeated sexual assault of a child.
Huffman is accused of assaulting the child beginning in 2017.
The child was 12 at the time and the abuses allegedly continued until 2019.
Authorities say Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when the victim's parents asked Huffman to mentor the child who was acting out at school and drinking alcohol.
Court documents state the victim was assaulted more than 10 times over a three-year span.
According to the court documents, the victim stated before his 13th birthday, Huffman provided the kid with alcohol or marijuana and the assaults occurred when the child was under the influence.
In the documents the victim stated that when he was around 15 he told Huffman that he no longer wanted to do anything sexual and Jordan respected that. He stated that they continued to hang out with nothing happening for about six months before Huffman told him that he no longer wanted to hang out with the child.
Hoffman now resides in Florida. According to the criminal complaint Huffman likely moved to Florida after two more victims came forward and accused Huffman of abuse, but ultimately decided not to pursue charges.
The alleged abuse was reported by the child's father.