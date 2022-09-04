Man arrested in Wausau after firing gun at girlfriend in domestic dispute

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police arrested a man on attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed while intoxicated among other charges after a domestic dispute in Wausau late Saturday night.
According to the press release from Wausau Police Department:
Police responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Upon arrival officers couldn't locate the man at the residence and found out he took a 3-year-old child with him. A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was observed and a traffic stop was conducted and the child was recovered unharmed.
After the initial investigation, the male suspect was arrested and booked into the Marathon County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
- Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic)
- Armed While Intoxicated (Domestic)
- Possession with Intent THC
- Operating A Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated 1st Offense with a passenger under 16
- Neglecting a Child
The Wausau Police Department officers and detectives are still actively investigating this case. No additional information will be released prior to Tuesday.