Pablo Escobar 'cocaine hippo' dies in Colombia after being hit by car

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until SUnday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1169.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:10 PM CDT Saturday was 1169.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rain changing to a little sleet and freezing rain then all
snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally
higher amounts possible. Minor sleet accumulation. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Pablo Escobar 'cocaine hippo' dies in Colombia after being hit by car

  • Updated
  • 0
Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, in a 2021 picture that does not include the hippo who died this month.

 Fernando Vergara/AP/File

A hippo descended from the private menagerie of druglord Pablo Escobar has died in Colombia after being hit by a car, according to a statement from Colombian officials.

The hippo died on the spot, while the person in the car received medical attention from first responders, following the collision Tuesday night on a road between Medellín and the Colombian capital Bogota.

Officials said "situations like these reaffirm that the presence of hippos in the region is an environmental and social problem, which requires inter-institutional articulation to search for comprehensive, in-depth, and timely solutions."

Hippos were illegally brought into Colombia in the 1980s by Escobar as part of a collection of exotic animals he amassed at his ranch about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Medellín.

After his death in 1993, authorities relocated most of the animals, but not the hippos because they were too difficult to transport.

Since then, they have reproduced rapidly and there are now between 130 and 160 of the hippos, spread far beyond Escobar's former ranch where they began as a population of just one male and three females.

Recently declared an invasive species in Colombia, the hippos' threat to agriculture and people's safety has been well documented in research, as has the impact of hippo waste on oxygen levels in bodies of water, which can reduce water quality and cause mass fish deaths.

Authorities have tried to control the population boom of the animals with sterilizations, contraceptive darts, and recently announced a $3.5 million plan to relocate 70 hippos to sanctuaries in Mexico and India.

It is impossible to transport the hippos back to their native Africa since it risks upsetting the local ecosystem there.

On Wednesday, the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, urged the national government to expedite its plan to transfer the hippos to sanctuaries in India and Mexico.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.