Police need your help: Sex offender tampers with GPS, location not known

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police are seeking 31-year-old sex offender Adam Lee Eckart who tampered with his Global Positioning System (GPS) and his whereabouts are unknown Thursday morning.
Police are seeking the public's assistance locating Eckart, who is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Eckart was previously sentenced to prison for Exposing a Child to Harmful Materials and Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He reached his mandatory release date from prison on May 24 and has been residing in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse.
Anyone with knowledge of Eckart's whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.