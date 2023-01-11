Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Home break-in

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WAOW)--A family in Portage County was "Grinched" during the holiday season.
A thief broke into a home on Edgewood Lane in the Town of Sharon on December 21.
It happened when the homeowners left the house for two hours to go to Stevens Point. When they returned several items were missing.
"Three handguns and one rifle were stolen along with $1,650 in cash inside a Christmas stocking was stolen," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "The total loss is estimated at $5,000."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.