UPDATED: Wausau man faces 40 years in prison after firing shot at woman

**UPDATE**
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The man police arrested following a disturbance in which he fired a gun at a woman in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane on Saturday night has been identified as Pao Ge Vang.
Vang, 31, has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed while intoxicated, possession with intent to deliver THC and OWI. Vang faces more than 40 years in prison. Vang had prior felonies for manufacturing drug paraphernalia and theft in 2013.
Vang left the residence at Rachel Lane with a 3-year-old child. Police safely conducted a traffic stop in front of Newman Catholic School at 1130 W. Bridge St.
The child was recovered unharmed.
