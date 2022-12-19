Domestic cases can increase during holidays

(WAOW) -- The holidays are a time of joy, but they can also be a time of struggle.
"This is the time of year to be aware that tensions can be high," said Lt. Chris Smart with the Kronenwetter Police.
Area law enforcement say they often see more domestic incidents this time of year.
"It's always around stress and mental health and those kinds of things," Lt. Smart said.
Officials with CAP Service in Portage County say it's important to remember domestic violence is a year round issue.
"Domestic violence doesn't necessarily take a pause during the holidays," said Kate Mueller, Outreach Education and Training Coordinator with CAP services in Portage County. "So in our experience what we see is not necessarily a giant increase just because of the holidays."
But the things that come with the holiday season like spending more time with family than usual or financial struggles, can often make problems worse.
The warning signs may not always be easy to spot.
"Every relationship is unique and every situation is so different," Mueller said. "Abuse can come in all forms."
Warning signs of an abusive relationship can include harsh or harmful language, physical violence, exclusion, intimidation and sexual abuse to name a few.
Mueller says it might be hard for someone to even recognize that they're a victim, so it's important for family and friends to support them.
"Some people in an unsafe relationship don't see themselves as a victim or that they are in a domestic violence relationship so just being supportive and trusting that in their own unique situation they'll reach out when they're ready," she said.
If you think you or someone you know are in an unsafe relationship, you can call CAP Services' 24-hour crisis line at 715-343-7125 or email crisis@capmail.org.