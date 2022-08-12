Oneida County homicide suspect pleads guilty

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 31-year-old Oneida County homicide suspect plead guilty for first-degree intentional homicide on Friday afternoon at the Oneida County Courthouse.
Christopher Anderson was arrested Sept. 7 in Carol Stream, Ill. He’s accused of killing Hannah Miller, 26, in late June 2021 on a rural highway in Oneida County.
With the plea, Anderson still faces life in prison. The only decision remaining is whether he is eligible for parole at some point. Anderson will learn his fate at a sentencing hearing Aug. 23.
After the shooting, Anderson disappeared, sparking a multi-state manhunt that included the FBI.
During their investigation, officials said they uncovered information that another man, Seth Wakefield, plotted with Anderson in Miller’s death.