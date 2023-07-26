Takeaways from the stunning Hunter Biden hearing and what happens now

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wood and southwestern Marathon Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loyal, or 12 miles northeast of Neillsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Spencer around 1255 PM CDT. Marshfield around 105 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bakerville, Hewitt, Nasonville and Stratford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH