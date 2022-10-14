The Good News Project hosts their annual "International E-Waste Day" Event

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Good News Project is holding their annual "International E-Waste Day" at the GNP E-CYCLING Warehouse to help the community recycle old and outdated electronics.
Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams as estimated in 2021, over 47 million tons of e-waste is produced worldwide. However, only over 17% of that waste is properly recycled, and it is why International E-Waste Day was created by the Good News Project. All donations and funds that goes towards for the event are all non-profit.
Development & Marketing Director, Susie Arnold says, "But it also composes a risk to human health and the environment, because some of these toxins can be released into the air or water if the electronics are landfilled, incinerated, or illegally dumped."
Electronics such as computer parts, microwaves, cell phones, dvd players, and more… are all items that are recyclable. The non-profit e-cycling program ensures that electronics are handled and recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.
However, not all appliances can be recycled. More information is on their website on what can be and cannot be recycled. If you are looking to recycle your old electronics, the contact information is listed on their website at www.goodnewswi.com/program-info-and-hours-ecycle