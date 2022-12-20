3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

 Skip to main content
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

 Adobe Stock

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

The chemicals, commonly known as "forever chemicals," are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.

In a statement Tuesday, 3M said its decision is "based on careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape," acknowledging that regulations are cracking down on the chemicals.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal earlier this year to label "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances. California also announced a lawsuit recently to recoup the clean-up costs from PFAS.

"While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement. "This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

The company expects to take a financial hit of about $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion over the next few years because of the PFAS discontinuation. Yet 3M said PFAS represents a "small portion" of its revenue.

Over the past decade, chemical manufacturers have voluntarily stopped producing two of the most commonly used forever chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA.

At the federal level, the US Food and Drug Administration phased out the use of certain PFAS chemicals in 2016. The FDA and manufacturers agreed in 2020 to phase out some PFAS chemicals from food packaging and other items that came into contact with food. However, FDA monitoring of the environment showed that the chemicals tend to linger.

-- CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.