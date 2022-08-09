BBB warns college student's of scams heading into the school year

WAUSUA, WI - (WAOW) The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning those starting school away from home for the first time, or parents with young students who may be vulnerable, about the latest schemes scammers are using to go after students.
Most commonly they are seeing -
Phishing emails, that claim to be from the schools "financial department" that include links that are trying to gain your personal information, DO NOT click them.
Fake credit cards - Offers to apply for the first credit card are tempting to many students. Not only could this create credit problems down the road due to unchecked spending, but some of the deals could be phony offers designed to get access to personal information. Research the offers from the credit card flyers and the banking institutions before applying.
Too good to be true apartments - It’s hard not to jump on a convenient apartment so close to campus, especially if it advertises affordable rent. It’s tempting to hand over credit card information online to lock in a great spot, but it’s always worth seeing the apartment in person prior to a money transfer. This also applies to Craigslist and social media ads appearing to be from other students looking for roommates. Read more about rental scams.
ID theft - It’s a good idea to start practicing healthy money habits, and one such habit is regularly checking your credit report for unusual activity and possible ID fraud. The official government website to do this for free is annualcreditreport.com. Read BBB's article on How to know if someone stole your identity.
For more tips or to report a scam to the BBB you can click here.