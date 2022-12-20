Budgeting mistake costs Amherst taxpayers $1.7 million

AMHERST, Wis. - (WAOW) Taxpayers in Amherst will now have to face a nearly $1.7 million dollar school tax hike.
The tax is based off of property taxes, and the reaction from the community was not pleasant.
"I just hope everybody understands what they did to the residents out there by not applying the premium - to all of us - its just nasty," shared one person in attendance of Monday nights school board meeting.
The news broke Monday night - residents in Amherst will both have a property tax increase - and failed to use a state premium that would help offset it.
That double sting brought out dozens of upset home- and business owners to Monday nights meeting.
"I'm an independent business man, I have employees," shared one concerned resident. "If my accountant made a $1.1 million dollar mistake, that would be the last crooked check I'd ever send to him, you need to really think about that."
Now - they're demanding answers from the school board.
"So the question that came up last night is who is responsible," said Michael Richie, the Tomorrow River School District Administrator. "And the bottom line is the district is responsible and Baird is responsible. Both of us should've caught this, and it didn't get caught until after the fact."
But for some that still isn't enough
“The problem I got - I heard you say you'll make everybody whole - and me as the County Chairman I have taken a lot of phone calls- and a lot of phone calls from people on a fixed income that don't have money to pay this extra money - people breaking down crying because they don't have an extra nine hundred of three thousand dollars for taxes," said Donald Spierings, the County Board Chairman.
The village's new mill rate is almost two dollars higher than last years, meaning for every $100,000 dollars in property -- residents will pay $185 more in taxes.
District officials say they take full responsibility for the mistake, and are working to put taxpayers in the best position possible moving forward.