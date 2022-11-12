Mosinee Community Center of Hope hosts quilt raffle to help those in need

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The Community Center of Hope in Mosinee is holding a quilt raffle in the hopes of being able to stock their shelves for families in need.
The drawing will be held on December 5th at the community center, but they're looking to sell more tickets as the date approaches.
With the rising cost of living, the center is seeing more and more families come in for goods.
"With inflection and other financial pressures, we're just seeing more and more families, and so we need to be able to fill the pantries so that people in need of food can come and get it," said Sandy Block, board member for the Community Center of Hope.
The quilt, made by Sandy, will be on display two more times before the raffle. It'll be at St. John's Lutheran Church on November 20th, and the Christmas Craft Fair in Mosinee December 3rd.
Tickets can be purchased there, and for those who can't make it, can visit or call the Community Center of Hope for more information.