Mosinee Community Center of Hope hosts quilt raffle to help those in need

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS PRODUCING SLIPPERY ROADS... A long, narrow band of snow showers extending from central Vilas County through Rhinelander and Wausau has resulted in accumulating snowfall and slippery roads late this evening. Although the heaviest snow showers have likely occurred over central Vilas county, locations from Rhinelander to Wausau have picked up an around an inch of accumulation this evening. The snow band is expected to gradually weaken into early Saturday morning, but additional accumulations will likely occur prior to that happening. In central Vilas County, additional localized accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible, especially in the Boulder Junction, Sayner and Star Lake areas. Travelers in north central Wisconsin should be alert for a narrow band of snow that will cause rapidly changing visibilities, accumulating snow and slippery roads into early Saturday morning.