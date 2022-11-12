Mosinee Community Center of Hope hosts quilt raffle to help those in need

 Skip to main content
...SNOW SHOWERS PRODUCING SLIPPERY ROADS...

A long, narrow band of snow showers extending from central Vilas
County through Rhinelander and Wausau has resulted in accumulating
snowfall and slippery roads late this evening. Although the
heaviest snow showers have likely occurred over central Vilas
county, locations from Rhinelander to Wausau have picked up an
around an inch of accumulation this evening. The snow band is
expected to gradually weaken into early Saturday morning, but
additional accumulations will likely occur prior to that happening.
In central Vilas County, additional localized accumulations of 2
to 4 inches are possible, especially in the Boulder Junction,
Sayner and Star Lake areas.

Travelers in north central Wisconsin should be alert for a narrow
band of snow that will cause rapidly changing visibilities,
accumulating snow and slippery roads into early Saturday morning.

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The Community Center of Hope in Mosinee is holding a quilt raffle in the hopes of being able to stock their shelves for families in need.

The drawing will be held on December 5th at the community center, but they're looking to sell more tickets as the date approaches.

With the rising cost of living, the center is seeing more and more families come in for goods.

"With inflection and other financial pressures, we're just seeing more and more families, and so we need to be able to fill the pantries so that people in need of food can come and get it," said Sandy Block, board member for the Community Center of Hope.

The quilt, made by Sandy, will be on display two more times before the raffle. It'll be at St. John's Lutheran Church on November 20th, and the Christmas Craft Fair in Mosinee December 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased there, and for those who can't make it, can visit or call the Community Center of Hope for more information. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

