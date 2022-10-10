Village of Plover Revaluating Property Taxes

The Village of Plover is doing a revaluation to its property taxes, and that has some residents worried and a tax increase. For the first time in 17 years, Plover residents will have their property values examined, and new property tax rates will be set.
Village Treasurer Julia Mann said, "There is a misconception. Because there is a revaluation doesn't necessarily mean that property taxes are going up." Mann also said that tax rates are regulated by the states, and that the village is not allowed to increase taxes by more than 2.7%.
Mann said that most people will not see a tax increase, but if you've done any improvements or renovations to your house, there's a good chance your taxes will go up. "What we do, is we set our budgets, and we keep within the constraints of the, what the state says we can do with their property taxes."
Mann added that the value is determined by adding up all of the properties in plover, and then dividing up equally based on the value of those properties.
If you would like to address your concerns with village officials, the next village board meetings is next Wednesday at 6:00 pm at the Plover Municipal Center, and it is open to the public.