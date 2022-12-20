Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for 'illegal activity' including unjust foreclosures and vehicle repossessions

Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... An intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. The storm will result in periods of snow and increasingly windy conditions. Travel conditions from late Wednesday into the weekend will range from hazardous at times to very difficult, and perhaps even dangerous at others. Anyone with travel plans during the Wednesday through Friday night period should closely monitor later forecasts. Depending on exactly how quickly the storm exits the region, the travel impacts could linger into Saturday. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday as snow develops well ahead of the main storm system. Winds during this period are not expected to be very strong, so the primary issue during this time frame will be falling snow and the resulting accumulation on roads and sidewalks. Additional snowfall is likely from Thursday night through Friday night. Winds will increase significantly during this time--with gusts around 50 mph possible. This could result in near blizzard conditions and make road travel very difficult. Air travel could also be greatly affected. Some wintry weather will affect the area prior to the arrival of the storm. Roads across the area are likely to be snow covered and slippery for this mornings commute due to the light snow that fell overnight. Be sure to allow for some extra travel time and use extra caution when driving this morning. Bitterly cold air will settle into the area today resulting in slowly falling temperatures. Wind chills during the evening will drop to 10 below to 20 below zero in central and north-central, and into the single digits below zero in the east. Wind chills around 20 below zero indicate exposed skin can suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, and anyone outdoors this evening should dress in appropriate winter clothing.