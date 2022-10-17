The lingering issues with renewables

Because of concern over potential human influence on the earth's climate, there is a bigger push to install renewable energy around the world. At the surface level, it is a no-brainer. Everyone would like cheap, abundant, and clean energy. Nuclear energy comes closest to fulfilling all three requirements. Oil, coal, and gas are cheap and abundant but not as clean as most people would like to see. Renewables are also not as "clean" as most people currently envision.
One renewable - grain ethanol - has significant downsides in that the production of massive amounts of corn for fermenting and burning requires a lot of land which used to be natural. Now, most of that land is covered in pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, and fungicides each growing season. Farmers do a great job growing corn, but pollution and degradation of the land and soil is a side effect.
Solar and wind are more palatable for many people but energy storage and recycling are big hurdles. Batteries are expensive and most locations cannot do pumped-hydro. When the back-up power and electrical transmission infrastructure are included, wind and solar are not as economically feasible or "renewable" as most people assume. Check this past blog post and this one for a more in-depth discussion of the challenges.
Wind turbines are the most cost-effective renewable solution right now. Even with the maintenance and decommissioning costs, they still are a net benefit according to most research. The main problem most people have with wind turbines is aesthetic. A lot of people do not want to see wind turbines in their backyard because they spoil the view of the natural world. Believe it or not, solar panels have the same problem. Few people complain about roof-top solar, but large solar farms do drive some anguish. Once a solar farm covers hundreds of acres or several square miles of previously natural land, forests, or fields, the calculus of benefit changes a bit. Michael Schellenberger shows how some of it looks and you can see why some people might complain about a huge solar farm in their neighborhood.
In addition, the recycling of solar panels could become a more expensive problem in the future. Here is a good article describing the possible tsunami of used or defunct solar panels coming our way in the near future. With current limited recycling capabilities, almost all of the solar panels you see in the world today will end up in a landfill. Most of the solar panels contain heavy metals which will be a challenge for landfills to contain. In addition, we will have to recycle or send to the landfill, millions of electric vehicle battery packs in the next few years.
For the short-term, renewables will continue to be expensive, not too environmentally friendly, and not very abundant. The good news is that all aspects of renewable technology continue to improve from the tiniest components to the largest batteries. In the long term, renewables should be a more attractive option. Here is just one recent potential breakthrough in making solar panels more efficient.