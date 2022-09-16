Lincoln County Humane Society saves 14 dogs from euthanization

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Humane Society took initiative to save fourteen dogs, flying them across the country from Texas.
They flew 1,000 miles from Athens, Texas to find their forever home.
"It's just this really powerful experience knowing you're part of this and it's such a big project and you know, it's being part of something that's bigger than yourself," said Liz Friedenfels, Manager at the Lincoln County Humane Society.
The dogs differ in age, personality, and breeds, making them a perfect fit for any type of home.
"Hopefully, they're going to find great homes. They're all super sweet. Some have more energy, some are more mellow so we have a little bit for everybody here," said Kaitlynn Krzanowski, worker at the Humane Society.
Everyone at the humane society knew it was going to be a lot of work, but says they were more than ready to take on the challenge.
"You really get that feeling like this dog's got a home," said Krzanowski.
Lincoln County is confident the local community will keep adopting dogs, so they can continue to save lives.
If you are looking to adopt one of these dogs, you can visit the humane society's Facebook page or their website to see more information.