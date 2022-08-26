Experts warn of student loan forgiveness scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With a rush of people seeing if they qualify for loan forgiveness, comes a rush of scammers looking to take advantage.
The Better Business Bureau says scams are surging after President Biden's announcement.
Common ways people are getting scammed are through calls, e-mails, and texts asking for your financial and personal information.
They say that you should know the terms of your loan, and never give out personal information.
"Research the program. Know exactly what you'll need to do in order to apply, and the information you'll need in order to apply. You shouldn't be providing social security numbers and financial information without knowing exactly what you need," said Tiffany Schultz, Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau.
If you are suspicious about getting scammed, you can report that to the BBB on their website.