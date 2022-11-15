Local City Erects Christmas Tree

The holidays are coming to light, at least in Stevens Point. Workers putting up the city's Christmas tree, which will be on display in the downtown square throughout the holiday season. The tree comes from whiting and will be lit during the city's annual Christmas parade.
Mayor Wiza said, "It's beginning to look a little like Christmas. After they get it here, it takes about an hour or so to get it set up and secured and lights on later this afternoon and be all ready for the official tree lighting."
The Mayor says he will personally light the tree to kick off the parade, which will be held along Main Street in downtown Stevens Point.