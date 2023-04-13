Behold the stuffed-crust bagel

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 18 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near
critical fire weather conditions across snow free areas late this
morning and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

Behold the stuffed-crust bagel

  • Updated
  • 0
Behold the stuffed-crust bagel

Philadelphia Cream Cheese and H&H Bagels are releasing a cream cheese stuffed bagel.

 Philadelphia/The Kraft Heinz Company

In the 1990s, Pizza Hut unveiled an important cheese-in-bread innovation, the stuffed crust pizza. Now, Philadelphia cream cheese and H&H Bagels, a New York City-based bagel shop, are trying to please the carbohydrate- and dairy-loving communities with a new and dubious spin on the stuffed crust: The bagel stuffed with cream cheese.

But unlike stuffed-crust pizzas, the bagel is filled with cheese after it is baked, making it more of a cream cheese bagel donut, if not in spirit then at least in form.

The bagels are "baked fresh daily and then cooled to be individually stuffed with Philly's signature cream cheese one at a time," according to Jay Rushin, CEO of H&H. "H&H Bagels use a pastry tool to pipe in the Philly cream cheese by hand," he added. "The process leaves very small holes where the insertions are made, similar to a jelly donut."

The obvious question, as is often the case with food mash-ups, is why. What's so wrong with slicing a bagel and slathering on a healthy amount of cream cheese? Why must we pre-cheese the bagel? Because, Philly owner Kraft Heinz and H&H say, the simple acts of cutting and spreading are taxed, at least in New York.

"New York City may be the bagel capital of the world, but its residents incur a ludicrous 'bagel tax' each time they opt to purchase a bagel that's sliced and schmeared with cream cheese," the companies said in a release.

That's true, sort of. New York doesn't have a specific bagel tax, explained Ryan Cleveland, a representative of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. But certain food products, including baked goods, are tax exempt, while prepared foods are not.

"It's when a bagel becomes a sandwich or a prepared food that it then becomes taxable," he said. In New York City, food sold at restaurants is taxed at 8.875%.

Philadelphia and H&H plan to skirt this rule with the stuffed bagel, which is available at H&H's Manhattan locations for $1.90 each, from Friday through Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18; and also online.

"In today's landscape, people are juggling enough hurdles, and having to pay an extra tax to enjoy their favorite bagel with Philly cream cheese should simply not be one of them," said Keenan White, senior brand manager of Philadelphia cream cheese, in a statement.

White and Kraft Heinz may well care about their customers' tax payments. But for food companies, marketing stunts are about creating buzz and staying at the forefront of customers' minds when they visit the supermarket — or bagel shop.

Kraft in particular has in recent years been leaning into questionable combinations, like the Velveeta Martini and a hot dog flavored popsicle, to promote its brands and get attention.

Philadelphia cream cheese, which struggled with shortages in the past, turned that issue into a marketing opportunity as well. There's no problem with supply now, according to the brand.

