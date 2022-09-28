GARDEN GOODIES: Apple and pear pies

GARDEN GOODIES -- On Wednesday, the Wakeup Crew tasted both apple and pear pies, made with apples and pears from Justin's garden.
The apples are tart and crisp.
Apple trees originated in central Asia, in and around the Tian Shan mountains. They are one of the earliest known cultivated trees.
Apple trees are not native to North America. They were introduced by European settlers in the 17th century. Only crab apples are native to North America.
Today, there are over 7,500 varieties of apples around the world. As recent as 2021, there were 87.2 million tons of apples produced around the world, with nearly 50% of the total produced in China. The U.S. is second in apple production at around one half percent of the world total. Turkey is the 3rd leading country in apple production.
Growing apple trees is as easy as growing other trees, but it is not too easy to get quality apples. If you let the tree grow tall and without any pesticides or fungicides, then many of your apples will get "wormy". A tall tree is very difficult to harvest from as well. It is best to trim the tree to be not too tall, and have more horizontal branches for picking the fruit and applying pesticides.
For his pies, Justin followed this recipe. This pie recipe works for both fruits.
3/4 cups brown sugar
3/4 cups white sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
2 tbsp butter
Enough thinly sliced apples to fill a 9 inch pie crust, about 12 cups or slices from about 11 medium apples. (or thinly sliced pears if you are making a pear pie)
Combine all ingredients, except the butter and mix them in a bowl. Ladle the mixture into your pie crust/pan. Dot the top of the mixture with the butter. Put the top crust on. Bake at 425 degrees until juice begins to bubble through the slits or openings in your top crust, or close to 1 hour.