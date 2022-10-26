Loyal Elementary School holding fundraiser with pumpkin decorating contest

LOYAL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Loyal School District is holding a fundraiser with a pumpkin decorating contest by elementary students and community members can help choose the winner.
Elementary students decorated (no carving) a pumpkin no larger than a basketball to display in the library and photos were posted to the Loyal School District Facebook page.
Proceeds will go to Supporters of Loyal Elementary Students (SOLES). SOLES pays for students to do many fun activities such as a fall corn maze, rollerskating, movie night, BINGO, Little Dawg ball and more.
From now until Sunday you can send money to the pumpkin of your choice as a fundraiser for SOLES. Donations/votes can be made in-person or virtually.
You can stop by the elementary office with your monetary vote or send it via PayPal to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/loyalsoles Be sure to add the pumpkin number you are voting for.
For in-person voting there is a donation jar in the Loyal office and pumpkins will be taken to Tendershoots Greenhouse for final in-person voting from 10 a.m. to noon. Virtually community members can place a vote via Facebook.
The pumpkin that receives the most money will receive a $25 gift card.
Vote now for your favorite pumpkin!