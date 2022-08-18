Rhinelander Area Food Pantry uses expired produce for compost in community garden

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry has been working on their community garden for 15 years helping feed those in need including the garden.
"We never look at it as garbage. It never makes it's way to our dumpster," said Courtney Smith, Associate Executive Director of the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.
"Whether it's going to one of our local animal programs, or it's going to the garden for compost," said Smith.
The unusable food gets sent across town to the community garden where it gets turned into compost and fertilizer for the next batch of crops by season's end.
"The soil is a living organism full of all kinds of organisms and they convert all of that used produce into energy for the next season's crop," said Tom Jerow, Garden Curator at the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.
Each year, the garden produces between three to five thousand pounds of fresh produce for the pantry.
While millions are suffering from food insecurity across the country, Jerow is doing what he can to feed the Northwoods.
"If we just reduce our food waste and share that with the people that are less fortunate, we'll have a much more sustainable planet," said Jerow.
The pantry also urges people who have more food and produce that they can handle to donate to their local pantry.