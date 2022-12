Starving bees are robbing hives as their keepers try everything to save them

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL MID-WEEK... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&