Wausau Police holds cookout at 400 block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Hundreds of people filled the 400 Block in downtown Wausau today for a cookout.
The annual event, sponsored by the Wausau Police Department, featured free hot dogs, brats and snacks.
The police and the fire departments also had their squad cars and fire trucks out for people to look at.
Officials said it was the least they could do for a community that always shows up for law enforcement and backs them up.
"Obviously, it's a big deal," police officer Ross Austin said. "We want to continue to show our support to the community and say 'hey, we're here for you through thick and thin.'"
Police estimate about 1,000 people turned out for the event.