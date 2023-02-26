Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 SAG Awards

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on ice or snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of ice accumulations and wind could cause minor damage to trees and power lines, resulting in sporadic power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&