Area homestead now offering 'Pizza on the farm' experience in Ringle

RINGLE, Wi. (WAOW)-- If you're looking for a tasty excursion, an area farm is now serving up pizza on their homestead.
Zoromski Homestead Farm off County Hwy Q, near Hatley is now offering 'pizza on the farm' Thursday nights from 4-8 p.m.
The Zoromski's had their soft opening two weeks ago and said the support has been overwhelming, as its quickly becoming a popular summer outing.
Wood fired ovens whip up the pizza's in under three minutes, but that isn't the only thing adding flavor.
"It's the love that goes into it, being a third generational farm," said Greg Zoromski. "We've practiced with different recipes, we have five different pizza's, we didn't want to overwhelm everybody working."
Zoromski said his staff consists of mostly family members.
In September, they plan to offer pizza on the farm Thursday-Sunday along with a corn maze, until the end of October.
There's also plenty of farm animals to check out, from pigs, alpaca's and chickens.
More details can be found on their Facebook page: Zoromski Homestead Farm