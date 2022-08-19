Aspirus Hospital graduates 24 nurses from internship program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Looking to combat a national nursing shortage, Aspirus Hospital celebrated 24 nurse interns today after a two-month program.
The interns spent their time working one-on-one with experienced registered nurses, getting an in-depth look and experience towards their own nursing careers after they complete their own degree.
"There's such a shortage right now that people are becoming travelers or going straight into the ICU," said Morgan Schaefer, a nurse intern graduate. "Doing all these high level things that they haven't done before. So, I think just doing the internship is going to get you the experience before you jump into something."
The internships go year-round and Aspirus will be expanding their internship program to all of their locations.