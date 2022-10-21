 Skip to main content
Sports Express Playoff Edition - Time to celebrate, level one is here!

PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE

The playoffs are here and the action is just as good as you would expect and want. Check out the scores and highlights from level one, who heads on and who heads home? And if your team is moving on, find out who they're facing next!

Wausau West 28 Wisconsin Rapids 14

Hudson 19 D.C. Everest 16

Marshfield 21 Pulaski 13

Medford 36 Lakeland 14

Rice Lake 60 Merrill 6

Mosinee 50 Shawano 20

Colby 49 G.E.T. 16

Northwestern 38 Stanley-Boyd 13

Kiel 16 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Stratford 54 Cumberland 0

Auburndale 47 Fall Creek 20

Regis 57 Pacelli 16

Spring Valley 12 Hurley 8

Edgar 42 Turtle Lake 6

Assumption 34 Pittsville 18

Newman 69 McDonell Catholic 13

Gilman 52 Three Lakes/Phelps 42

De Soto 56 Port Edwards 32

Wabeno/Laona 30 Florence 22

NEXT WEEK - LEVEL 2

#4 Wausau West vs #1 Bay Port

#4 Marshfield vs #1 River Falls

#4 Medford vs #1 Rice Lake

#3 Rice Lake vs #2 Mosinee

#4 Colby vs #1 St. Croix Falls

#3 Cadott vs #2 Stratford

#3 Auburndale vs #2 Mondovi

#3 Spring Valley vs #2 Edgar

#3 Assumption vs #2 Black Hawk/Warren

#2 Gilman vs #1 Newman

#4 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas vs #3 Wabeno/Laona

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

