Sports Express Playoff Edition - Time to celebrate, level one is here!

The playoffs are here and the action is just as good as you would expect and want. Check out the scores and highlights from level one, who heads on and who heads home? And if your team is moving on, find out who they're facing next!
Wausau West 28 Wisconsin Rapids 14
Hudson 19 D.C. Everest 16
Marshfield 21 Pulaski 13
Medford 36 Lakeland 14
Rice Lake 60 Merrill 6
Mosinee 50 Shawano 20
Colby 49 G.E.T. 16
Northwestern 38 Stanley-Boyd 13
Kiel 16 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Stratford 54 Cumberland 0
Auburndale 47 Fall Creek 20
Regis 57 Pacelli 16
Spring Valley 12 Hurley 8
Edgar 42 Turtle Lake 6
Assumption 34 Pittsville 18
Newman 69 McDonell Catholic 13
Gilman 52 Three Lakes/Phelps 42
De Soto 56 Port Edwards 32
Wabeno/Laona 30 Florence 22
NEXT WEEK - LEVEL 2
#4 Wausau West vs #1 Bay Port
#4 Marshfield vs #1 River Falls
#4 Medford vs #1 Rice Lake
#3 Rice Lake vs #2 Mosinee
#4 Colby vs #1 St. Croix Falls
#3 Cadott vs #2 Stratford
#3 Auburndale vs #2 Mondovi
#3 Spring Valley vs #2 Edgar
#3 Assumption vs #2 Black Hawk/Warren
#2 Gilman vs #1 Newman
#4 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas vs #3 Wabeno/Laona