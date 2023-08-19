2023 Midwest Freestyle Championships

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local residents grabbed their the paddles and kayak's for the 17th year at the Wausau Whitewater Park.
Racers from all over the country will take to the water to compete in the Midwest Freestyle Championship from August 18 through 20th at Wausau's Whitewater Park.
The event welcomes any level Kayakers that registered for the event.
"Typically you have two styles of racing and freestyling solemn and freestyle their sitting their sitting in one feature the entire time doing spins flips mostly more acrobats style moves," said Co-Organizer of the event, Brian Esposito.
Organizers anticipate that over 100 kayakers attended the event.