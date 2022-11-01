Jury deliberations underway in Wood County Murder Trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wood County Courthouse had a packed and emotional court room Tuesday as 58 year old, John Sarver took the stand to testify in his defense.
"Did you kill Eleanore Roberts," asked the State's Prosecutor.
"No, I did not," responded Sarver.
But attorneys had the final word this afternoon with their closing arguments.
Prosecutors turning to Sarver's demeanor in court, saying he seemed emotionless when discussing Roberts' death, and again pointing at DNA at the scene.
“Ultimately every time the evidence is re-evaluated and brought back to you (the jury), it all leads back to John Sarver killed Eleanor Roberts," said the State Prosecutor in closing arguments.
But the defense disputing those claims, saying if the evidence was concrete a trial would've taken place many years ago.
As well as his emotions do not prove any guilt.
"It's not me," shared Sarver's Council in closing arguments. "It's not my family, I didn't have anything to do with it... I'm not gonna sit and obsess about a murder that didn't have anything to do with me."
Jury deliberations began around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and our still underway.
This is a developing story and will provide details as they emerge.