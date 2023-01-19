This is the evidence that investigators used to help their search for the suspect in the Idaho student killings

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

Weather Alert

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

This is the evidence that investigators used to help their search for the suspect in the Idaho student killings

A Moscow police vehicle is seen on November 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead earlier that month in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

A bloody crime scene left in the aftermath of four college students killed in Idaho would help authorities navigate their hunt to find the person responsible, court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal.

It took investigators nearly two months to arrest and name Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus house in Moscow on November 13.

During the extensive investigation, authorities believed the killer had fled the scene possessing evidence that could potentially tie him to the killings -- helping them narrow down some key details to pursue.

The residence "contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion)," according to a probable cause document seeking a search warrant for the suspect's home and office.

The document -- with investigation information attributed to a statement from Moscow police Sgt. Dustin Blaker -- highlights that evidence from a dog found at the house unharmed as well as blood, skin cells or hair from the victims could have transferred onto the killer's clothes, shoes or body.

"It is likely that some trace evidence was transferred to areas in his apartment through contact with the items worn during the attack," the statement says. "One likely location for the clothes/mask/shoes that he was wearing during the attack would be his residence."

The unsealed search warrant is part of a 49-page document made public Wednesday by Whitman County Court in Washington state, detailing various investigative aspects of the case that has garnered national attention and unsettled the small college town of Moscow.

The search warrant, served December 30, allowed authorities to retrieve multiple pieces of evidence -- including DNA -- from Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from Moscow.

Police seized about a dozen hair strands, one hair possibly belonging to an animal, cuttings from a pillow of reddish-brown stain and part of a mattress cover with stains, according to a court document.

Other items recovered from the home include a nitrate-type black glove, store receipts and a Dickies tag, dust from a vacuum, a Fire TV stick and a computer tower, the document shows.

The court documents made public Wednesday did not mention any potential items taken from the suspect's office at Washington State University, where Kohberger was studying criminology before he was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on December 30.

It is not yet clear if anything was retrieved, or whether information surrounding the execution of that search warrant is still under seal.

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. He has not entered a plea.

A probable cause hearing in the case is set to begin June 26, a judge ruled last week, after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy hearing. He is currently being held without bail in the Latah County jail in Idaho.

DNA, car linked suspect to killings

The unsealing of court documents Wednesday came nearly two weeks after Idaho officials publicly released a probable cause affidavit in the case against Kohberger, providing a first glimpse at how they narrowed down their search.

In December, authorities asked the public for information about a white Hyundai Elantra they believed was in the "immediate area" of the crime scenes around the time of the killings.

Five days after the murders, Kohberger received a new license plate for his white Hyundai Elantra, court documents citing Washington State licensing records show.

As tips from the public poured in, investigators traced ownership of the Elantra back to Kohberger, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

Following the killings, Kohberger allegedly traveled to Pennsylvania from Washington to spend the holidays with his family. From there, Pennsylvania law enforcement recovered trash from the Kohberger family residence and sent the items to an Idaho lab to test for forensic evidence, according to court documents.

The following day, "the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash" matched a tan leather knife sheath found "laying on the bed" of one of the victims, the court documents show.

Phone records also indicated Kohberger's phone was near the students' home between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m. -- mere hours after Kohberger allegedly killed the university students, the documents said.

Kohberger's phone was also near the victims' residence at least 12 times between last June and his arrest, according to court documents.

