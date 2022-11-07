What You Need to Know About Voter ID

If you don't have a valid Wisconsin ID, its not too late to get one. You'll just have to head over to you local Department of Motor Vehicles, making sure you bring what you need to prove who you are.
Wisconsin is one of 35 states that require an ID to vote, and the National Conference of State Legislatures even has the Badger State in the "Strict Photo ID" category.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, acceptable forms of ID include a DMV-issued drivers license or state ID card. Kim Trueblood, the county clerk of Marathon County said, "It's not too late if you don't have an ID, you can go to the DMV. You do need to provide the DMV with your proof of citizenship and your identification like a birth certificate "
Trueblood says that as long as you have a valid ID and are in line when the polls close, or before, they have to let you vote.