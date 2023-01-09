Wisconsin recycling initiative brings new life to community gardens

Weather Alert

...Slippery Roads from Freezing Fog and Freezing Drizzle This Morning... Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle will create slippery roads during this morning's commute. Law enforcement reports slippery or icy roads extending from Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield to Rhinelander. This light freezing precipitation is expected to continue through much of the morning. Be prepared to slow down and use extra caution if traveling or commuting this morning.