Celine Dion's exclusion from Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List' sparks outrage

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY... .Ahead of a strong storm system, a wintry mix is expected to develop late tonight and become more widespread Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will likely result in a ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&