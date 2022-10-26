Experts Talk About Respiratory Infections

Between COVID, the Flu, and now RSV, more and more respiratory viruses are seeing an uptick in the badger state.
At a health conference today, the DHS says they're also noting a rise in cases of MIS-C and acute flaccid myelitis, both of which are conditions that affect the body that has recently had a respiratory infection. DHS officials urged getting the flu shot, before the season gets worse.
Dr. Thomas Haupt, and Epidemiologist at the Wisconsin Division of Public Health said, "Flu activity at this point in Wisconsin is relatively low but it is at a steady increase."
Neither RSV or AFM have a vaccine, which is why it is important to take precautions and avoid exposure. MIS-C does have vaccine, that being the COVID booster.