Grizzly bears test positive for bird flu in Montana, officials say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

Weather Alert

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Grizzly bears test positive for bird flu in Montana, officials say

  • 0
Grizzly bears test positive for bird flu in Montana, officials say

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking people to report any birds or animals acting "unusual or unexplained cases of sickness and/or death."

 Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Three grizzly bears were euthanized in Montana after they became ill and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, according to the state's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

These were the first documented cases of bird flu in a grizzly in Montana and the first nationwide for this outbreak of HPAI, according to Dr. Jennifer Ramsey, the department's wildlife veterinarian.

The juvenile bears were in three separate locations in the western part of the state during the fall, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a statement.

The bears "were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues," the statement said. "They were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition."

Avian influenza -- commonly called bird flu -- is a naturally occurring virus that spreads quickly in birds. There were documented cases of HPAI in a skunk and a fox in Montana last year, and the virus has been seen in raccoons, black bears and a coyote in other states and countries, according to the Montana agency.

"The virus is spread from one bird to another," Dr. Ramsey told CNN via email. "These mammals likely got infected from consuming carcasses of HPAI infected birds."

"Fortunately, unlike avian cases, generally small numbers of mammal cases have been reported in North America," Ramsey said. "For now, we are continuing to test any bears that demonstrate neurologic symptoms or for which a cause of death is unknown."

While finding three grizzlies with bird flu in a short period of time may raise concerns, Ramsey said it may well be that there have been more cases that haven't been detected.

"When wildlife mortalities occur in such small numbers or individuals, and in species like skunks, foxes and bears that don't spend a lot of time in situations where they are highly visible to the public, they can be hard to detect," the wildlife veterinarian said.

"When you get that first detection you tend to start looking harder, and you're more likely to find new cases," she said. "When a large number of birds are found dead on a body of water, it gets noticed and reported... when someone sees a dead skunk, they may think nothing of it and not report it."

While it's unknown just how prevalent the virus is in wild birds, "we know that the virus is active basically across the entire state due to the wide distribution of cases of HPAI mortality in some species of wild birds," Ramsey said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in November the country was approaching "a record number of birds affected compared to previous bird flu outbreaks," with more than 49 million birds in 46 states dying or being killed due to exposure to infected birds.

Human infections with bird flu are rare but are possible, "usually after close contact with infected birds. The current risk to the general public from bird flu viruses is low," the CDC says on its website.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking people to report any birds or animals acting "unusual or unexplained cases of sickness and/or death."

