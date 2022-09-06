Health officials urge screening to fight prostate cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health officials are urging men to get screenings for a potentially deadly cancer.
In the United States, the American Cancer Society reports 300,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and another 34,500 likely will die. Of those, ZeroCancer.org reports 740 died here in Wisconsin.
Prostate cancer is the second-leading cancer killer for U.S. men.
And for most, they had few if any symptoms to warn them.
But there are warning signs.
Health officials with Aspirus Health say men should watch for:
- Difficulty urinating, including a slow or weak stream
- The need to urinate more often
- Blood in the urine or semen
- Erectile dysfunction
- Pain in the hips, back, chest or other areas from cancer that has spread
- Weakness or numbness in the legs or feet
Another risk factor is age. Health officials said the chances of developing prostate cancer rise rapidly after age 50.
For more information, you should speak with your doctor.