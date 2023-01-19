Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

Weather Alert

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera

Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera

Donna Lochmann of Stray Rescue STL, saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part. The life saving rescue was caught on camera.

 Lawrence, Nakia

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro.

According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds.

Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.

“We had gotten a call where the person saw the dog get shot,” said Donna Lochmann of Stray Rescue STL. “The dog literally walked up to somebody, and the person shot the dog in the chest.”

The dog later died on a street corner nearby.

Another dog rescued this week suffered non-life-threatening injuries after getting shot in the ear and chest.

“It’s hard to understand why people would want to shoot an animal,” said Lochmann. “I think it’s definitely gotten worse.”

On Wednesday, Lochmann was captured on video saving a dog’s life who was shot in her legs and retreated to hiding in a field of leaves next to an abandoned North City home.

“It was like she virtually made herself invisible. She wasn’t moving, but when we started talking to her, she literally just rolled over like she instantly trusted us.”

The four-legged survivor has been given a new name, Judy Gemstone.

Still, her future remains uncertain. X-rays show her joints have been shattered in both legs, and as a result, she may need a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

“She was completely grateful from the beginning that she knew was getting help.”

Lochmann said it’s impossible to save every animal due to ongoing gun violence throughout the area. The rescue team has also been caught in the crossfire.

“Sitting at the light waiting to bring a dog back to the shelter and like two or three cars behind me, I hear, pow pow pow,” says Lochmann.

She said the work is worth the risk to give animal survivors a new start with a new reason to smile.

“There is no better feeling than to know that you’ve taken a dog from a terrible situation.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is always in need of medical supplies and monetary donations to assist with their life-saving rescue efforts. To help, visit strayrescue.org/donate.

