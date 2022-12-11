 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to
southeast winds will also be gusting to 30 to 40 mph, which could
cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow
and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and
amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to
40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic
power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe brain injury during training

  • 0
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe brain injury during training

Captain Hruby said he first met Tripp was when Tripp joined the Minnetonka Fire Department as a part-time firefighter, 14 years ago.

 WCCO

Click here for updates on this story

    MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) -- A Minnetonka firefighter went from fighting flames to fighting for his life after a freak accident during a training session last weekend.

Last Saturday, Tim Tripp suffered a severe head injury when he slipped and fell on the ice, hitting his head on the ground. The routine training session was being held at Spring Hill Park.

"Tim's the kind of guy you are immediately friends with. When he walks in the room he makes everyone comfortable, he makes people laugh, his smile is ear to ear," Captain Kevin Hruby said.

Hruby said he first met Tripp was when Tripp joined the Minnetonka Fire Department as a part-time firefighter, 14 years ago.

"Tim's a fantastic firefighter. He's very skilled and for this to happen to him, an accident like this, it could happen to anyone," he said.

According to updates from his family, Tripp has been in intensive care since the fall and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

"We go and we see a lot. But to see your own brother, your own loved one hurting like that, it's shocking," Hruby said.

Besides being a veteran firefighter, Hruby says Tripp also works in construction.

"He's very hard working, he always has jobs going on, he's always trying to provide for his family," he said.

With a long and uncertain journey ahead, the fire department set up a fundraiser to support his family which includes three kids and his fiancé.

"The city of Minnetonka is doing an amazing job to support him but it's a long road and he has to support his family and we are trying to do what we can to help."

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you